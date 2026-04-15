Modi appeals to people to take 9 Pledges on health, nature, others

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges citizens to embrace nine key pledges, including water conservation, natural farming, and supporting local products, to accelerate development in Karnataka and across India.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an event organised to inaugurate Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira at the Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math in Mandya, Karnataka. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Key Points Prime Minister Modi urges citizens to commit to water conservation and improved water management practices.

The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign encourages tree planting to promote environmental sustainability.

PM Modi advocates for strengthening local economies by supporting local products through the 'Vocal for Local' initiative.

Citizens are encouraged to adopt chemical-free natural farming methods and promote healthy eating habits.

The Prime Minister highlights the importance of embracing yoga, fitness, and selfless service for personal and national well-being.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to people to take nine collective pledges, ranging from water conservation, natural farming, to fitness and service, to realise a "developed Karnataka and a developed India".

Listing his priorities, Modi said his first request is about water conservation and better water management, followed by appeals for tree plantation under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (One tree in the name of mother) campaign, cleanliness in public and religious places, strengthening local products through "Vocal for Local," promoting domestic tourism, adopting chemical-free natural farming, encouraging healthy eating with millets and reduced oil consumption.

Modi also urged people to embrace yoga and fitness, and to nurture service.

"If we move forward with honesty and determination on these nine resolutions, we can rapidly progress towards a developed Karnataka and a developed India," he said while addressing an event organised to inaugurate Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira at the Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math in Mandya.

The Mandira is a memorial dedicated to the revered seer, Sri Balagangadharanatha Mahaswami, the 71st Pontiff of the Math, revered by the dominant Vokkaliga community.

Modi also released a book titled 'Saundarya Lahari and Shiva Mahimna Stotram' along with former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular supremo H D Deve Gowda.

Temple Visit and Prayers

Ahead of the inauguration of 'Mandira', the Prime Minister visited Jwala Peeta -- where, according to a legend, Lord Shiva resided for penance -- and also Sri Kalabhairaveshwara Swamy temple and offered prayer there.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, current pontiff of Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math, Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswami, Union Ministers H D Kumaraswamy and Shobha Karandlaje were among those present.