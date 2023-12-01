News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » MoD denies landing permission for Rahu's plane in Kochi, claims Cong

MoD denies landing permission for Rahu's plane in Kochi, claims Cong

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 01, 2023 13:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Congress alleged on Friday that the Ministry of Defence denied landing permission for an aircraft carrying party leader Rahul Gandhi at the Naval airport in Kochi.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi inaugurates the new block at Iqraa Hospital in Sultan Bathery, Kerala. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ernakulam DCC president Mohammed Shiyas alleged the ministry had initially granted permission for the aircraft's landing at the Naval facility but later withdrew it.

 

Consequently, the aircraft, carrying Gandhi from Kannur, was directed to the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) in nearby Nedumbassery, he told PTI.

An official source told PTI that the decision regarding granting permission for the landing of private jets at the Naval Station was made by the Defence Ministry.

He, however, did not elaborate.

The former Congress chief, currently touring Kerala, has two programmes scheduled in Kochi on Friday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Cong claims Rahul's plane not allowed to land in UP
Cong claims Rahul's plane not allowed to land in UP
Rahul recounts what women in Manipur told him
Rahul recounts what women in Manipur told him
Rahul's aircraft develops technical snag, Congress seeks probe
Rahul's aircraft develops technical snag, Congress seeks probe
BJP has given 'supari' to Ajit to end...: NCP leader
BJP has given 'supari' to Ajit to end...: NCP leader
4th T20I Raipur Stadium Has No Power
4th T20I Raipur Stadium Has No Power
Spot-fixer Salman Butt in PCB's selection panel
Spot-fixer Salman Butt in PCB's selection panel
Independent directors of Raymond monitoring situation
Independent directors of Raymond monitoring situation
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Aircraft carrying Sonia, Rahul makes emergency landing

Aircraft carrying Sonia, Rahul makes emergency landing

DGCA probes snag in Rahul's aircraft, PM speaks to Cong chief

DGCA probes snag in Rahul's aircraft, PM speaks to Cong chief

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances