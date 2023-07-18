News
Aircraft carrying Sonia, Rahul makes emergency landing

Aircraft carrying Sonia, Rahul makes emergency landing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 18, 2023 22:59 IST
An aircraft with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on board made an emergency landing at Bhopal airport on Tuesday evening, a police officer said.

IMAGE: Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

The plane made an emergency landing at the Bhopal airport, Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra told PTI.

However, details like the reason behind the emergency landing of the aircraft and destination are not available.

 

Mishra said the aircraft is likely to take off for onward journey at around 9.30 pm.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul attended the meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru a few hours ago.

We are on the way to the airport after getting information about the emergency landing, senior Congress leader Shoba Oza said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
