Rediff.com  » News » Cong claims Rahul's plane not allowed to land in UP

Cong claims Rahul's plane not allowed to land in UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 14, 2023 12:12 IST
The Congress has claimed that Rahul Gandhi's plane was denied permission to land at the airport in Varanasi late Monday night, a charge denied by the airport authorities.

IMAGE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House complex during Budget Session in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

Senior Congress leader Ajay Rai on Tuesday alleged that Gandhi's plane was scheduled to land at the Babat airport in Varanasi on his return from Wayanad in Kerala.

Rai said he and other party leaders were at the airport to receive their leader but his plane was not allowed to land "at the last minute." Gandhi then returned to the national capital.

 

However, Varanasi airport director Aryama Sanyal told PTI that there was no prior information about Gandhi's arrival.

The director denied allegation that they had refused permission for Gandhi's plane to land.

The air traffic controller was told that the plan to land at the airport has been cancelled, Sanyal said.

The former Congress chief was scheduled to visit Prayagraj for a function at the Kamla Nehru Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, Rai said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
