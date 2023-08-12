News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Murder of Bharat Mata' reappears in Rahul's Wayanad speech

'Murder of Bharat Mata' reappears in Rahul's Wayanad speech

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 12, 2023 20:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a stinging attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of not addressing the problem of Manipur even during the debate on the violence in the northeastern state in Parliament a few days ago.

IMAGE: Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a meeting in his constituency on Saturday. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Gandhi was addressing a meeting organised by the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front alliance in Kalpetta in Wayanad to welcome him on his first visit to Wayanad after his Lok Sabha membership was restored.

 

"He (Modi) spoke for 2 hrs 13 minutes. He laughed... he joked... he smiled... his cabinet laughed, joked and smiled... They had a lot of fun. The Prime Minister spoke two hours about everything... Congress, me about INDIA alliance -- but spoke two minutes about Manipur," Gandhi said.

Lashing out at Modi, Gandhi said the Bharatiya Janata Party and the government led by it 'murdered the idea of India' in Manipur.

"You have destroyed thousands of families. You have allowed the rape of thousands of women. You have allowed the murder of thousands of people. And as prime minister of the country, you are laughing?" he asked.

The Congress leader opined that anyone who murders the idea of India cannot be a nationalist.

Escalating his offensive against Modi, Gandhi further said: "You spent two minutes talking about the murder of Bharat Mata. How dare you do this? How can you dismiss the idea of India?"

"What have you been doing for the last four months? Why have you not been there? Why have you not tried to stop the violence? Because you are not a nationalist. Anybody who murders the idea of India cannot be a nationalist," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP 'harmed Bharat Mata' in Manipur: Rahul in LS
BJP 'harmed Bharat Mata' in Manipur: Rahul in LS
Didn't See No-Trust Vote? Check Out These Videos
Didn't See No-Trust Vote? Check Out These Videos
Manipur is our 'jigar ka tukda', Modi says in LS
Manipur is our 'jigar ka tukda', Modi says in LS
Arsenal kicks off EPL with a bang; Saka, Nketiah shine
Arsenal kicks off EPL with a bang; Saka, Nketiah shine
President gives assent to Delhi services bill
President gives assent to Delhi services bill
WC PIX: Australia makes history; England reach semis
WC PIX: Australia makes history; England reach semis
New laws reflect current social realities: Officials
New laws reflect current social realities: Officials
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Rahul wants Army to fire on Indians in Manipur? BJP

Rahul wants Army to fire on Indians in Manipur? BJP

'Modi will have no answers to Rahul's questions'

'Modi will have no answers to Rahul's questions'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances