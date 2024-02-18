News
Rediff.com  » News » MLAs loyal to Kamal Nath in Delhi amid switch to BJP buzz

MLAs loyal to Kamal Nath in Delhi amid switch to BJP buzz

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 18, 2024 16:30 IST
Around half a dozen Madhya Pradesh MLAs loyal to senior Congress leader Kamal Nath reached Delhi on Sunday amid speculation that he and his MP son Nakul Nath are set to join the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party.

IMAGE: Political circles were abuzz amid speculation that former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath with his MP son Nakul may join the Bhartiya Janata Party. Photograph: @OfficeOfKNath/X

Three of these MLAs are from Chhindwara, while another three from the region are set to leave for Delhi, sources close to the veteran leader said.

Nath, a nine-time MP from Chhindwara and currently MLA from the seat, is a former chief minister who was removed as the party's state president following the Congress' dismal performance in the November Assembly polls.

 

These MLAs were not answering calls, with some Congress insiders claiming Nath loyalist and former state minister Lakhan Ghangoriya was also camping with them in Delhi.

Deepak Saxena, former MP minister and Nath loyalist told reporters in Chhindwara he was hurt by the way the latter was removed as state unit chief following the Assembly debacle.

"We want our leader to be accorded all respect. Whatever decision he takes, we will be with him," Saxena said.

Another Nath loyalist, former state minister Vikram Verma, wrote 'Jai Shri Ram' in his X profile.

"I will follow Kamal Nath," Verma, a former MP, had told reporters on Saturday.

Efforts were on by the Nath camp to get the support of 23 MLAs so that anti-defection laws don't apply to them, party insiders claimed. The Congress has 66 seats in the 230-member Assembly.

"In case one-third of the MLAs switch over, then anti-defection laws will not apply," MP High Court advocate Rakesh Pandey told PTI.

Incidentally, in March 2020, another senior leader, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and several MLAs loyal to him had switched over to the BJP, which brought down the Congress government led by Nath

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Kamal Nath lands in Delhi, next stop BJP?
Is The Congress Doomed?
Cong sacks Kamal Nath, Jitu Patwari new MP chief
PHOTOS: India crush England in epic 434-run victory
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman hospitalised
Ashwin returns; Shastri praises BCCI's gesture
Legendary South African all-rounder Mike Procter dies
Buzz over Kamal Nath, son joining BJP grows stronger

Kamal Nath's MP son drops Cong from X bio

