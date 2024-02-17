News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Amid Kamal Nath's BJP switch rumours, MP son drops Cong from X bio

Amid Kamal Nath's BJP switch rumours, MP son drops Cong from X bio

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 17, 2024 18:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amid speculation that Congress veteran Kamal Nath may join the Bharatiya Janata Party, his MP son Nakul Nath has dropped Congress from his bio on social media.

IMAGE: The X account of Kamal Nath's son and Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath after dropping Congress from the social media bio. Photograph: Courtesy Nakul Nath on X

Nakul Nath's move has added fuel to rumours swirling for the last few days that he, along with his father, are defecting to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

 

The bio of Nakul Kamal Nath on X now identifies him only as a Member of Parliament, Chhindwara (MP).

Amid the speculation about him crossing over to the BJP, the senior Nath arrived in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon and said if there would be any such thing, he would inform the media first.

In his brief interaction with reporters, he asked them not to get excited.

Nakul is the MP from Chhindwara, the pocket borough of Kamal Nath, who had represented the constituency nine times in the past.

Kamal Nath, the sitting MLA from the Chhindwara seat, was removed as MP Congress chief in the wake of the Congress' crushing defeat at the hands of BJP in the last Assembly elections.

He is said to be disgruntled over not getting a Rajya Sabha berth and also Rahul Gandhi has been opposed to him since the party lost the assembly polls late last year.

Though speculations about Kamal Nath's shift have been going on for the last few days, they got a fresh boost on Friday when state BJP president VD Sharma said Nath and his son are welcome in the BJP if they are unhappy with Congress' decision to boycott the Ram mandir consecration event held in Ayodhya.

"Kamal Nath and his son are welcome in BJP if they are unhappy with their party's decision to boycott Ram Temple inauguration last month and if they want to join the saffron party to serve the country and society under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi," Sharma told reporters.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP won 28 of the 29 Lok Sabha seats, except Chhindwara.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Cong sacks Kamal Nath, Jitu Patwari new MP chief
Cong sacks Kamal Nath, Jitu Patwari new MP chief
Hindus majority in India: Kamal Nath on Hindu Rashtra
Hindus majority in India: Kamal Nath on Hindu Rashtra
I'm proud to be a Hindu, but not a fool: Kamal Nath
I'm proud to be a Hindu, but not a fool: Kamal Nath
Did Nawaz Sharif sacrifice PM ambition for daughter?
Did Nawaz Sharif sacrifice PM ambition for daughter?
PIX: How 10-man India dominated Day 3 of Rajkot Test
PIX: How 10-man India dominated Day 3 of Rajkot Test
'Don't see weakness in Jaiswal's game'
'Don't see weakness in Jaiswal's game'
'Our unsecured loan portfolio is better than secured'
'Our unsecured loan portfolio is better than secured'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Kamal Nath lands in Delhi, next stop BJP?

Kamal Nath lands in Delhi, next stop BJP?

'MP is the most corrupt state in the country'

'MP is the most corrupt state in the country'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances