News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kamal Nath lands in Delhi, next stop BJP?

Kamal Nath lands in Delhi, next stop BJP?

Source: PTI
February 17, 2024 17:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amid speculation that he could cross over to the Bharatiya Janata Party, senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath arrived in the national capital Saturday afternoon and said if there would be any such thing, he would inform the media first.

IMAGE: Speaker of the MP assembly Narendra Singh Tomar (second from left) with senior Congress leader Kamal Nath (middle), Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (left), and Ministers Kailash Vijaywargiya (second from right) and Prahlad Patel (right) on the first day of the budget session of the state, in Bhopal, February 7, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

In his brief interaction with reporters, he asked them not to get excited.

Asked if he is joining the BJP, Nath said, "If there would be any such thing, I would inform you first."

 

When a reporter asked if he was not denying a possible switch, Nath said, "It is not about denying, you are saying this, you people are getting excited. I am not getting excited, this side or that side, but if there would be any such thing, I would inform you first."

Over the past few days, Nath had been on a tour of his bastion Chhindwara, from where he had been an MP for nine terms. His son Nakul Nath won the seat in the 2019 polls, even as the BJP swept the remaining 28 seats in the state.

Asked about the speculation that Nath could cross over to the BJP, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said in Jabalpur earlier in the day, "I spoke to Kamal Nath at 10.30 pm yesterday, he is in Chhindwara."

"A person who started his political journey and stood with the Nehru-Gandhi family when Indira Gandhi was sent to jail by the Janata Party, do you think such a person will ever leave Congress and the Gandhi family?" Singh said.

Kamal Nath is said to be disgruntled over not getting a Rajya Sabha berth and also Rahul Gandhi being opposed to him since the party lost the assembly polls late last year.

Nath was replaced as the party's Madhya Pradesh unit chief following its rout in the assembly polls, in which the BJP retained power winning 163 seats in the 230-member House. The Congress managed to win just 66 seats.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Kamal Nath, Digvijaya in 'tear clothes' row
Kamal Nath, Digvijaya in 'tear clothes' row
I'm proud to be a Hindu, but not a fool: Kamal Nath
I'm proud to be a Hindu, but not a fool: Kamal Nath
No rift between me and Kamal Naath, says Digvijaya
No rift between me and Kamal Naath, says Digvijaya
3rd Test PIX: Jaiswal rocks England with century!
3rd Test PIX: Jaiswal rocks England with century!
6-time Olympic champ Hoy undergoing cancer treatment
6-time Olympic champ Hoy undergoing cancer treatment
The Kashmir bat factory that stole Sachin's heart
The Kashmir bat factory that stole Sachin's heart
Mohammed Siraj: 150 wickets and counting
Mohammed Siraj: 150 wickets and counting
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Cong sacks Kamal Nath, Jitu Patwari new MP chief

Cong sacks Kamal Nath, Jitu Patwari new MP chief

Hindus majority in India: Kamal Nath on Hindu Rashtra

Hindus majority in India: Kamal Nath on Hindu Rashtra

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances