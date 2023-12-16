Cong sacks Kamal Nath, Jitu Patwari new Madhya Pradesh chief

The Congress replaced Kamal Nath as the party's Madhya Pradesh unit chief on Saturday and appointed Jitu Patwari in his place.

IMAGE: Jitu Patwari with his mother after casting their votes at a polling booth in Indore, on November 17, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The development comes days after the party's humiliating defeat in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, where the Congress, led by Nath, failed to replace the Bharatiya Janata Party government.

Sources said Nath was asked to tender his resignation soon after the poll results were out.

Nath met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and tendered his resignation thereafter.

'The Congress president has appointed Shri Jitu Patwari as the president of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect,' an official communication from the party said.

'The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC president, Shri Kamal Nath,' it added.

'The Congress president has also approved the proposal of the appointment of Shri Umang Singhar as the CLP leader and Shri Hemant Katare as the deputy leader of Madhya Pradesh,' the statement said.

*****

Charan Das Mahant named as Congress legislative party leader in Chhattisgarh

Senior Congress MLA Charan Das Mahant has been appointed as the leader of the legislative party in Chhattisgarh.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the appointment of Mahant as the CLP leader of Chhattisgarh, with immediate effect, as per a release shared by the state Congress unit on Saturday.

The release was issued by All India Congress Committe general secretary K C Venugopal.

Mahant had served as a Speaker of the Chhattisgarh legislative assembly.

The Congress president has also approved the proposal to continue Deepak Baij as the president of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee, as per the release.

The Congress was routed in the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh with the Bharatiya Janata Party winning 54 out of the 90 seats, reducing the erstwhile ruling party to 35 seats.