Rediff.com  » News » Mission Accomplished: Terrorists Killed

Mission Accomplished: Terrorists Killed

By REDIFF NEWS
September 20, 2023 09:20 IST
The security operation in the forest area of Gadole, Kokernag in Kashmir's Anantnag district, ended after seven days on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, with the killing of two Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer, 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonchak, also of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat were killed by the terrorists last week.

 

IMAGE: Soldiers return from the Kokernag encounter site. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha pays homage to Sepoy Pardeep Singh, who went missing on September 13 and was later found dead.

 

IMAGE: Indian Army personnel accord a gun salute to Sepoy Pardeep Singh in Srinagar.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

