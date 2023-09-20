Mission Accomplished: Terrorists Killed

The security operation in the forest area of Gadole, Kokernag in Kashmir's Anantnag district, ended after seven days on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, with the killing of two Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists.
Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer, 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonchak, also of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat were killed by the terrorists last week.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com