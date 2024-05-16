News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Meiraba, Satwik-Chirag enter quarters of Thailand Open

Meiraba, Satwik-Chirag enter quarters of Thailand Open

Source: PTI
May 16, 2024 18:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Meiraba Luwang Maisnam

IMAGE: Meiraba Luwang Maisnam advanced to the quarterfinals. Photograph: BAI/X

Continuing their splendid run, young Indian shuttler Meiraba Luwang Maisnam and star men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the quarterfinal of Thailand Open Super 500 in Bangkok on Thursday.

 

A day after his upset win over compatriot HS Prannoy, the 21-year-old Meiraba, who trains at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, eliminated Denmark's Mads Christophersen 21-14, 22-20 in second round clash men's singles clash that lasted 50 minutes.

Meiraba, who had won the Iran Fajr International and India International in 2022, will face a litmus test when he takes on world champion and local hero Kunlavut Vitidsarn next.

Satviksairaj Reddy

Photograph: BAI/X

World number 3 Indian pair of Satwik and Chirag defeated Xie Sao Nan and Zeng Wei Han, ranked 69th, 21-16, 21-11 in their second round match.

The Asian Games gold medallists will next face Malaysia's Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap.

Among other Indians, Ashmita Chaliha's gruelling fight ended in a narrow loss as she went down 15-21, 21-12, 12-21 to top seeded Chinese Han Yue in women's singles.

In mixed doubles, Sathish Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath lost 10-21, 17-21 to Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari to bow out of the competition.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Who are Sprint King Bolt's favourites to lift T20 WC?
Who are Sprint King Bolt's favourites to lift T20 WC?
'Time For India To See The Next No. 9'
'Time For India To See The Next No. 9'
Captain Chhetri to hang up boots next month
Captain Chhetri to hang up boots next month
Mamata's ploy to...: Cong's Adhir on INDIA olive branch
Mamata's ploy to...: Cong's Adhir on INDIA olive branch
Bhaichung Bhutia pays glowing tribute to Sunil Chhetri
Bhaichung Bhutia pays glowing tribute to Sunil Chhetri
Paris 2024: Sharath, Manika to lead India
Paris 2024: Sharath, Manika to lead India
Mumbai, Lucknow look to sign off on a winning note
Mumbai, Lucknow look to sign off on a winning note

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Kohli 'proud of brother' Chhetri

Kohli 'proud of brother' Chhetri

Chhetri: Backbencher & prankster who'll finish on top

Chhetri: Backbencher & prankster who'll finish on top

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances