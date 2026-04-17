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Naked Body Of Missing Woman Found Near Faridabad Canal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 17, 2026 22:50 IST

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The naked body of a 45-year-old woman, missing since April 15, has been discovered near a canal in Faridabad, prompting a murder investigation.

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • The body of Anita Devi, 45, was found naked near a canal in Mahola village, Faridabad, after she went missing on April 15.
  • Anita Devi had left home to pay an electricity bill but never returned, prompting her family to file a missing persons report.
  • Family members discovered her body while searching near a stream in the fields, identifying her sari nearby.
  • Police have registered a murder case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding Anita Devi's death.

The naked body of a 45-year-old woman, who went missing on April 15, was found near a canal along the fields in Mahola village here, police said on Friday.

Discovery of the Body and Initial Investigation

The deceased's saree and mangalsutra were found lying away from the body, they added.

 

The woman -- identified as Anita Devi (45) -- lived with her family in Kabulpur village. Police said she left home on April 15 to pay electricity bill but never returned, prompting the family to file a missing persons report at the Sector 58 police station.

Family's Search and Identification

Family members said they had been searching for the woman in nearby villages. While searching near a stream in the fields surrounding Mahola village, they spotted a sari which deceased's son identified as belonging to his mother.

After searching the surrounding area, they found the naked body of the woman and informed police, the family said.

Police Response and Ongoing Investigation

After getting information police and crime branch teams reached the spot, and a forensic team was called to collect samples from the scene, an official said.

An FIR under sections of murder has been registered in this connection. Police have taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem, he added.

The spokesperson said several police teams have been constituted to investigate the matter, and the murder case will be cracked soon.

Under Indian law, murder charges typically fall under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve gathering forensic evidence and questioning potential witnesses to determine the circumstances surrounding the woman's death and identify any suspects.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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