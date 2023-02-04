News
Want To Ski In Gulmarg?

Want To Ski In Gulmarg?

By REDIFF TRAVEL
February 04, 2023 11:40 IST
IMAGE: A skier being assisted to skii on the snow-covered slopes at the Kangdori ski resort in Gulmarg. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Skiers go down the snow-covered slopes at the ski resort, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: A skier take a ride in a ski lift.

 

IMAGE: A skier walk on the snow-covered slope.

 

IMAGE: Skiers head towards the slope.

 

IMAGE: Tourists take a gondola cable car ride over the higher slopes.

 

IMAGE: Skiers take a ride in a ski lift.
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF TRAVEL
In pix: This couple fell in love with Kashmir
Travel: Snapshots from Kashmir
Travel diaries: 'People in Kashmir were helpful'
'Private Sector Is Not Firing At 100%'
Freebies galore in poll-bound Karnataka
Mood Of Nation Poll: What Modi-Shah Must Worry About
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar serving 21-month doping ban
