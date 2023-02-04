Want To Ski In Gulmarg?

IMAGE: A skier being assisted to skii on the snow-covered slopes at the Kangdori ski resort in Gulmarg. All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Skiers go down the snow-covered slopes at the ski resort, here and below.

IMAGE: A skier take a ride in a ski lift.

IMAGE: A skier walk on the snow-covered slope.

IMAGE: Skiers head towards the slope.

IMAGE: Tourists take a gondola cable car ride over the higher slopes.

IMAGE: Skiers take a ride in a ski lift.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com