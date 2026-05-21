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Home  » News » Meerut: Missing Teenager Found, Eight Detained By Police

Meerut: Missing Teenager Found, Eight Detained By Police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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Last updated on: May 21, 2026 09:57 IST

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Meerut police have successfully located a missing 17-year-old girl and detained eight individuals as part of their ongoing investigation into her disappearance from the Kharkhauda area.

Missing woman found in Meerut

Photograph: Pexels.com

Key Points

  • A 17-year-old girl missing from Kharkhauda, Meerut, has been found by police.
  • Eight people have been detained in connection with the teenager's disappearance.
  • The girl was traced using CCTV footage after a missing person complaint was filed in April.
  • Five special police teams were formed to investigate the case and locate the missing girl.

Police have traced a 17-year-old girl who had gone missing from the Kharkhauda area of the district and detained eight people in connection with her disappearance, an officer said on Thursday.

Police Investigation Into Missing Teenager

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijeet Kumar said that on April 26, a woman had filed a missing person complaint for her underage daughter at the Kharkhauda Police Station.

 

The police filed a case and booked a Ganganagar man the woman named, he said.

Search and Recovery Efforts

Kumar said five special teams were constituted to find the girl and unravel the matter.

On Wednesday, he said, the police traced the girl's location with the help of CCTV footage and retrieved her.

Detentions and Further Enquiries

Based on her statement, eight people were detained for questioning, the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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