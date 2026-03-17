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Home  » News » Bengaluru Police Investigate Murder of Minor by Fiancé

Bengaluru Police Investigate Murder of Minor by Fiancé

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 17, 2026 20:27 IST

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Bengaluru police are investigating the tragic murder of a 17-year-old girl, allegedly killed by her fiancé in an abandoned house, sparking a manhunt for the suspect.

Key Points

  • A 17-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her fiancé in Bengaluru.
  • The suspect, Sabeel, is a 25-year-old man who was engaged to the victim.
  • The murder occurred in an abandoned house in the DH Halli area of Bengaluru.
  • Police have registered a murder case and are currently searching for the suspect.
  • The motive behind the murder is currently unknown and under investigation by Bengaluru police.

A minor girl was killed on Tuesday allegedly by her fiance who slit her throat after taking her to an abandoned house here in the city, police said.

The incident occurred after the 25-year-old Sabeel took the victim to the abandoned house in DH Halli area, they said.

 

The matter came to light when her body lying in a pool of blood was discovered by his family members who immediately alerted police.

Citing preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said Sabeel was engaged to the girl, who is 17-years-old.

"We have registered a case of murder against him and are on the lookout for the suspect, who is absconding. The motive behind the murder is not clear yet and is part of our investigation," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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