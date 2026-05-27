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Tensions high in Thane housing society over Bakrid goat sacrifice

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
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Last updated on: May 27, 2026 23:58 IST

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Tensions are high in Thane as a dispute over sacrificial goats ahead of Bakrid has led to clashes, police intervention, and heightened security measures in the area.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Three FIRs have been registered in Thane following a ruckus at a housing society over sacrificial goats ahead of Bakrid.
  • The incidents included clashes and an attempt to bring a pig inside the housing complex, escalating tensions.
  • Police have increased security measures in Thane and Palghar districts, deploying over 500 officers.
  • The controversy began after residents objected to a temporary shed for sacrificial goats on the housing complex premises.

Police on Wednesday registered three FIRs in connection with the ruckus at a Thane housing society over tying sacrificial goats ahead of Bakrid, a day after some individuals tried to bring a pig inside the complex following a clash amid a charged atmosphere.

Nobody has been arrested so far in connection with a series of incidents, police said.

 

The situation is now returning to normalcy ahead of the Bakrid which will be celebrated on Thursday, officials said.

Police Investigation and Security Measures

Three FIRs were registered at the Mira Road police station related to unlawful assembly, harassment of animals, and injuries caused to some individuals, an official said.

Locals had claimed three persons were injured in the clash.

DCP Rahul Chavan (Zone I) of MBVV Police said more than 500 policemen and officials have been deployed in Mira Road area.

Increased Security for Bakrid Festival

Police have stepped up security in different parts of Thane and Palghar districts and held route marches ahead of the Bakrid festival.

Origin of the Controversy

The controversy erupted at Srishti Complex in the Poonam Cluster area near Mira Road in Thane district on Sunday after residents and Hindu organisations objected to the setting up of a temporary shed for sacrificial goats on the housing complex premises, according to local officials.

Following protests, the temporary structure was dismantled, but tensions escalated after members of the Muslim community allegedly gathered in protest on Monday, and a complaint was lodged at the Kashimira police station.

The situation escalated when protesting residents gathered at the society gates, raised slogans, recited the Hanuman Chalisa and tried to bring a pig inside the complex on Tuesday.

Later, Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers reached the complex to protest against the alleged return of goats to the premises, during which a VHP functionary and two others were allegedly attacked with a blade, local sources said.

The 51 goats had been removed from the society in four vehicles of the municipal corporation after the row.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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