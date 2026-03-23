Councillor's Son Arrested in Goa for Allegedly Exploiting Minor Girls

The son of a Goa councillor has been arrested for allegedly shooting and circulating obscene videos of minor girls, leading to public outcry and a police investigation under the Pocso Act.

Key Points Soham Naik, son of a councillor in Curchorem, Goa, has been arrested for allegedly shooting and circulating obscene videos of minor girls.

The arrest was made under the Pocso Act and the Goa Children's Act after multiple videos of underage girls were found on his mobile phone.

A local newspaper report about Naik's alleged involvement in exploiting minor girls prompted a police investigation and subsequent arrest.

Residents of Curchorem organised a protest demanding Naik's arrest, alleging he circulated obscene videos of local minor girls.

Police are investigating the case despite no formal complaint from the girls or their families.

Son of a councillor has been arrested in Goa for allegedly shooting and circulating obscene videos of local minor girls, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (South) Santosh Desai said the accused, Soham Naik (20), whose father is a councillor in Curchorem town of Kushawati district, was arrested on Sunday evening under relevant provisions of the Pocso Act and the Goa Children's Act after multiple videos of underage girls were found on his mobile phone.

He said the matter came to light when a local newspaper carried a report about his alleged involvement in exploiting several minor girls.

"We recorded the statement of the journalist (who wrote the news story) and later arrested the accused," the SP informed.

Public Reaction and Investigation

Residents of Curchorem organised a protest march to the local police station on Sunday, demanding the arrest of Naik. They alleged that obscene videos featuring minor girls from the town were being circulated by the accused in different groups.

Desai said the police were investigating the case even as no formal complaint has been received from any of the girls or their families.