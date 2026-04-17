Mamata Banerjee Says TMC Will Support Women's Quota Bill

Mamata Banerjee declares TMC's support for the Women's Quota Bill while strongly opposing the Delimitation Bill, criticising the BJP's actions against her party.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Mamata Banerjee announces TMC support for the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha.

TMC opposes the Delimitation Bill, citing concerns over its impact.

Banerjee criticises the Modi government for alleged misuse of central agencies against TMC candidates.

West Bengal already has 50% reservation for women in panchayats and municipal bodies.

Banerjee accuses the BJP of playing a 'dirty game' and hampering TMC's election campaign.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the TMC will support the women's quota bill but not the delimitation bill introduced in the Lok Sabha by the Narendra Modi government.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to tweak the women's quota law was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after a division of votes.

Two ordinary bills -- the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill to implement the proposed amended women's quota law in Union territories of Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir -- were also introduced in the House.

TMC's Stance on Key Legislation

"We will support the Women's Reservation Bill, but we are not in favour of the delimitation bill," Banerjee said while addressing an election rally at the Dum Dum Central Jail ground.

She said 50 per cent reservation for women already exists in West Bengal's panchayats and municipal bodies.

Criticism of Central Government Actions

Criticising the Modi government over central agency raids and summons on TMC candidates, the chief minister said she had never seen such a situation.

"I charge the prime minister of misusing the agencies," Banerjee said.

The TMC chief accused the BJP-led central government of being the "demolisher of democracy".

Accusations and Challenges

Accusing the BJP of playing a "dirty game", she said, "These actions will have consequences someday; I will definitely take legal action."

Commenting on an Income Tax department raid on TMC candidate Debasish Kumar on Friday, the chief minister said his constitutional right to campaign was being hampered.

Claiming that the BJP cannot fight her politically, Banerjee challenged the saffron party to a direct fight.

"They cannot fight me, so they are disturbing my party and my people," she said.

The Delimitation Bill, if passed, would redraw constituency boundaries, potentially impacting the political landscape in West Bengal. The TMC's opposition reflects concerns about the bill's potential impact on their electoral prospects. The timing of these legislative moves coincides with heightened political activity ahead of upcoming elections.