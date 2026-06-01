HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Mining Contractor Injured In Shahabad Shooting

Mining Contractor Injured In Shahabad Shooting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 01, 2026 17:41 IST

x

A mining contractor in Haryana is receiving treatment after being shot by unknown assailants, prompting a police investigation into the motive and search for the perpetrators.

Key Points

  • A mining contractor, Sunil Bhatia, was shot by unidentified assailants in Shahabad, Haryana.
  • The contractor sustained bullet injuries to his thigh and shoulder and is receiving treatment.
  • Police are investigating the attack, exploring possible motives related to the victim's mining business.
  • Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in the shooting.

A mining contractor is undergoing treatment after he was shot at by unidentified assailants in Haryana's Shahabad, police said on Monday.

Police Investigate Shahabad Shooting

Police have launched a hunt to trace the attackers, who opened fire at mining contractor Sunil Bhatia alias Bunty (36) in Shahabad on Sunday evening.

 

Bhatia was initially admitted to the Adesh Medical College at Mohri in Shahabad, from where he was referred to the PGIMER in Chandigarh late on Sunday night for advanced treatment, police said.

Motive Behind Attack Under Investigation

Shahabad SHO Jagdish Tamak said that while the exact motive behind the attack is yet to be established, police are examining all possible angles, including the victim's mining business.

According to the SHO, Bhatia had been talking to some individuals on Sunday evening. As he was about to leave, the assailants allegedly asked him to turn around. The moment he turned, they fired at him.

Details of the Attack

The first bullet hit Bhatia in the thigh, while a second hit him on the shoulder. The attackers fired four to five rounds before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle, the officer said.

Police are scanning CCTV camera footage from the nearby locations to identify and arrest the suspects, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Farmer, Accountant Killed In Separate Haryana Attacks
Man Shot Dead While Sleeping At Faridabad Warehouse
Accountant Injured In Shooting At Uttar Pradesh Cement Plant
Accountant Injured In Shooting At Uttar Pradesh Cement Plant
Gunmen Open Fire at Yamunanagar Plywood Factory, Sparking Fear
Judicial probe ordered into killing of Haryana cop
Judicial probe ordered into killing of Haryana cop

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Homemade Pizzas For A Weekend Feast

webstory image 2

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

webstory image 3

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

VIDEOS

Pooja Hegde Rocks Monochrome Brown Outfit0:54

Pooja Hegde Rocks Monochrome Brown Outfit

Gauahar Khan's Easygoing Style Wins Hearts1:00

Gauahar Khan's Easygoing Style Wins Hearts

Triptii Dimri Dazzles in Traditional Look During 'Maa Behen' Promotions1:21

Triptii Dimri Dazzles in Traditional Look During 'Maa...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO