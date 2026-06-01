Mining Contractor Injured In Shahabad Shooting

A mining contractor in Haryana is receiving treatment after being shot by unknown assailants, prompting a police investigation into the motive and search for the perpetrators.

Key Points A mining contractor, Sunil Bhatia, was shot by unidentified assailants in Shahabad, Haryana.

The contractor sustained bullet injuries to his thigh and shoulder and is receiving treatment.

Police are investigating the attack, exploring possible motives related to the victim's mining business.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in the shooting.

A mining contractor is undergoing treatment after he was shot at by unidentified assailants in Haryana's Shahabad, police said on Monday.

Police Investigate Shahabad Shooting

Police have launched a hunt to trace the attackers, who opened fire at mining contractor Sunil Bhatia alias Bunty (36) in Shahabad on Sunday evening.

Bhatia was initially admitted to the Adesh Medical College at Mohri in Shahabad, from where he was referred to the PGIMER in Chandigarh late on Sunday night for advanced treatment, police said.

Motive Behind Attack Under Investigation

Shahabad SHO Jagdish Tamak said that while the exact motive behind the attack is yet to be established, police are examining all possible angles, including the victim's mining business.

According to the SHO, Bhatia had been talking to some individuals on Sunday evening. As he was about to leave, the assailants allegedly asked him to turn around. The moment he turned, they fired at him.

Details of the Attack

The first bullet hit Bhatia in the thigh, while a second hit him on the shoulder. The attackers fired four to five rounds before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle, the officer said.

Police are scanning CCTV camera footage from the nearby locations to identify and arrest the suspects, he said.