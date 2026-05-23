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Man Shot Dead While Sleeping At Faridabad Warehouse

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 23, 2026 00:20 IST

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A warehouse contractor was fatally shot while sleeping at his workplace in Faridabad, prompting a police investigation into the motive and identification of the assailants.

Key Points

  • Yogesh Kumar, a warehouse contractor from Bihar, was found shot dead at a warehouse in Faridabad.
  • Police investigation reveals Yogesh was shot in the head while sleeping at the Ghazipur warehouse.
  • Workers reported hearing a noise like a firecracker but discovered Yogesh's body in the morning.
  • Police are examining CCTV footage to identify the assailants and determine the motive behind the Faridabad warehouse murder.

A man sleeping at an ash-packing warehouse in Ghazipur area here was allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants early on Friday, police said.

An FIR has been registered in this connection at Dabua police station.

 

Warehouse Contractor Identified

According to police, the deceased was identified as Yogesh Kumar (31), originally from Bihar, who worked as a warehouse contractor.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Yogesh arrived at the warehouse around 11:00 pm on Thursday night with some labourers from Bihar.

After having dinner with the labourers, everyone went to sleep at different locations around 1:00 am. Yogesh was sleeping on a cot inside the warehouse premises, police said.

Details of the Shooting

According to police, Yogesh was shot in the head by unknown persons between 2:00 and 3:00 am, killing him on the spot.

Other workers at the warehouse told police they heard what sounded like a firecracker during the night, but ignored it. When they woke up in the morning, they found Yogesh lying on the cot in a pool of blood, and informed the police.

Police Investigation Underway

The Dabua police station received information about the incident around 5:30 am on Friday and a team rushed the spot. A forensic team was also called in, which collected evidence from the scene, police said.

"We are trying to determine who entered the warehouse late at night and what the motive behind the murder might be. Footage from nearby CCTV cameras is also being examined," a senior officer said.

Police have shifted the body to the ESIC Hospital mortuary for post-mortem and investigation is underway, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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