HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Middle East conflict: Telangana man hurt in attack near Abu Dhabi airport

Middle East conflict: Telangana man hurt in attack near Abu Dhabi airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 04, 2026 17:26 IST

x

Rao, who works in the housekeeping section at the airport, informed his parents that he and several others escaped with minor injuries.

IMAGE: A satellite image of Jebel Ali Port, after one of the berths caught fire because of debris from an intercepted missile, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 1, 2026. Photograph: 2026 Planet Labs PBC/Handout via Reuters

A man from Telangana suffered minor injuries following an attack linked to Iran near Abu Dhabi International Airport, amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, his parents said on Wednesday.

Key Points

  • N Rajeswara Rao, a native of Pothireddypalle village in Rajanna Sircilla district, was injured in the incident
  • Rao's parents urged the Indian government to take steps to ensure their son's safe return
  • A group of passengers who arrived at the Hyderabad airport from Saudi Arabia said they did not face any difficulties due to the prevailing situation in the Gulf region

N Rajeswara Rao, a native of Pothireddypalle village in Rajanna Sircilla district, was injured in the incident, his father Prabhakar Rao said.

Rao, who works in the housekeeping section at the airport, informed his parents that he and several others escaped with minor injuries.

"My son has been working there for a year. He works at the airport. He sustained injuries in the attack. He spoke to us over a video call, but he is not showing us the injuries. I want my son to return home soon," Prabhakar Rao told PTI Videos.

 

Rao's parents urged the Indian government to take steps to ensure their son's safe return.

A group of passengers who arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, said they did not face any difficulties due to the prevailing situation in the Gulf region.

Pilgrims who had travelled to Madina expressed satisfaction with the facilities and arrangements.

Mohd Abdul Razak told PTI Videos that his return to Hyderabad was delayed due to flight cancellations. However, he said the travel agency had taken care of his accommodation and other arrangements.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Iran claims 'complete control' of Strait of Hormuz
Iran claims 'complete control' of Strait of Hormuz
Middle East on edge as Iran targets US military bases
Middle East on edge as Iran targets US military bases
Iran hits American embassy in Riyadh, US pulls staff
Iran hits American embassy in Riyadh, US pulls staff
Iran claims missile strike on USS Abraham Lincoln
Iran claims missile strike on USS Abraham Lincoln
Over 200 killed as Israel, US strike Iran; Tehran hits Middle East
Over 200 killed as Israel, US strike Iran; Tehran hits Middle East

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Recipes That Say Holi Hai!

webstory image 2

Holi Papri: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

VIDEOS

Raj Thackeray & his family arrive at Arjun Tendulkar's Mehendi-Sangeet ceremony0:46

Raj Thackeray & his family arrive at Arjun Tendulkar's...

Ravi Shastri, Shaina NC arrive at Arjun Tendulkar's Mehendi-Sangeet ceremony1:02

Ravi Shastri, Shaina NC arrive at Arjun Tendulkar's...

Radhika Madan's Red Look Is Breaking the Internet0:41

Radhika Madan's Red Look Is Breaking the Internet

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO