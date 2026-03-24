2 more Indian LPG carriers cross Hormuz safely amid tensions

The vessels are carrying around 92,600 metric tonnes of LPG and have 33 and 27 Indian seafarers onboard, respectively. Visuals showed Pine Gas crossing the critical chokepoint.

IMAGE: Two Indian LPG carriers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, carrying 92,612.59 MT of LPG, have transited through the Strait of Hormuz. Photograph: Government of India /ANI Photo

Key Points Two Indian LPG carriers safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz amid tensions.

Ships carrying 92,600 MT LPG, crewed by Indian seafarers.

The ships are expected to reach India between March 26-28.

They are part of 22 Indian vessels stranded due to West Asia conflict.

Government assures energy security and safe evacuation of all ships.

Two Indian LPG carriers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, have safely transited the strategic Strait of Hormuz, marking a significant development in energy transport amid regional tensions.

The vessels are carrying around 92,600 metric tonnes of LPG and have 33 and 27 Indian seafarers onboard, respectively. Visuals showed Pine Gas crossing the critical chokepoint.

After successfully navigating the conflict-prone passage, the carriers are now en route to India and are expected to reach ports between March 26 and 28.

Tankers part of 22 Indian vessels stranded at Hormuz

According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the tankers were part of 22 Indian-flagged vessels stranded in the Persian Gulf following the escalation of the West Asia conflict, which had disrupted movement through the narrow maritime corridor.

Their transit follows the earlier safe arrival of MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi, which together carried nearly 92,700 tonnes of LPG -- roughly equivalent to a day's cooking gas consumption in India.

Emphasising maritime security, officials said the government remains focused on ensuring safe passage for all stranded vessels and the well-being of Indian seafarers.

The development comes amid heightened tensions in the region, even as Narendra Modi assured that India has adequate crude oil reserves and robust supply arrangements despite disruptions in global trade through the Hormuz route.