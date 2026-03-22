'Strait of Hormuz closed to Iran's enemies only'

He indicated that Tehran remains prepared to engage with the IMO and various nations to enhance maritime safety protocols and ensure the protection of seafarers operating in the region.

IMAGE: A projectile approaches what US Central Command (CENTCOM) says is an Iranian naval vessel, during strikes that included attacks on mine-laying vessels, at a location given as near the Strait of Hormuz, in this screen grab from video released March 10, 2026. Photograph: CENTCOM/Handout via Reuters

Iran's representative to the International Maritime Organisation has clarified that foreign vessels may continue to navigate the Strait of Hormuz, provided they coordinate with the Iranian government for security and safety arrangements.

As reported by Al Jazeera, citing the Mehr news agency, Ali Mousavi stated that such cooperation is essential for maintaining stability in the strategic waterway.

Mousavi, who also serves as Iran's envoy to the United Kingdom, emphasised that while transit remains possible, international obligations must be balanced with respect for "Iran's territorial integrity and rights."

He indicated that Tehran remains prepared to engage with the IMO and various nations to enhance maritime safety protocols and ensure the protection of seafarers operating in the region.

However, the envoy drew a sharp distinction regarding which nations would be permitted passage. According to Al Jazeera, citing the Mehr news agency, Mousavi asserted that the "Strait of Hormuz is only closed to Iran's enemies."

He further pointed to regional tensions as the primary cause of the current maritime friction, noting that the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel was at the "root of the current situation" in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

In direct response to these restrictions, US President Donald Trump has issued a severe military threat against Tehran.

He warned of strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully reopened within a 48-hour window.

In a social media post, the President declared, "If Iran doesn't fully open, without threat, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 hours from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various power plants, starting with the biggest one first! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

The ultimatum comes as the Trump administration faces mounting domestic and international pressure following a sharp rise in global oil prices this month. This economic volatility is largely attributed to Iran's effective blockade of the strategic waterway, which serves as a transit point for approximately 20 per cent of the world's oil and gas.

The situation has been further complicated by repeated attacks on regional energy facilities and the targeting of vessels since the onset of the conflict. Tehran has maintained a hardline stance during the standoff, previously warning that it would not allow "even a single litre of oil" destined for the US, Israel, or their allies to navigate the Strait.

Adding to the urgency in Washington, a recent internal assessment by the US defence intelligence agency suggests that Iran possesses the capability to maintain a closure of the Strait for a period ranging from one to six months, according to CNN sources.

Despite the President's escalatory rhetoric, Iranian diplomats have previously attempted to project a more restrained position. Last week, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, stated that Tehran had no plans to shut the waterway.

His comments appeared to diverge from the more aggressive tone set by the country's newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who indicated that the maritime route could be utilised as strategic leverage.

Speaking at the UN on Thursday, Iravani reiterated that while Iran would not block the vital shipping lane, the country reserved the right to ensure its own security.