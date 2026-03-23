HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Iran denies reports of $2 mn levy on vessels in Strait of Hormuz

Iran denies reports of $2 mn levy on vessels in Strait of Hormuz

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 23, 2026 17:32 IST

x

In a post on X, Iran's mission clarified its position regarding the strategic waterway through a formal statement addressing the allegations.

IMAGE: Cargo ships in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman's Musandam governance, in United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

The embassy of Iran in India has officially dismissed reports suggesting that Tehran is imposing a levy of USD 2 million on vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Key Points

  • The mission clarified its position regarding the strategic waterway through a formal statement addressing the allegations.
  • However, the government has denied these reports, asserting that the legislator's remarks were not sanctioned by the state.
  • This development occurs against a backdrop of severe regional instability, as Tehran recently threatened to "completely" close the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, the mission clarified its position regarding the strategic waterway through a formal statement addressing the allegations.

"In response to certain claims regarding the alleged receipt of a sum of 2 million dollars by the Islamic Republic of Iran from vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, it is emphasized that such claims are unfounded," the Embassy noted.

The diplomatic intervention follows various media reports which attributed comments to Iranian lawmaker Alaeddin Boroujerdi, suggesting that merchant vessels were being charged USD 2 million for safe passage through the "conflict-hit Hormuz."

However, the government has denied these reports, asserting that the legislator's remarks were not sanctioned by the state. "The statements made in this regard merely reflect the personal views of individuals and do not, in any way, represent the official position of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the statement further clarified.

 

This development occurs against a backdrop of severe regional instability, as Tehran recently threatened to "completely" close the Strait of Hormuz. The warning was issued after US President Donald Trump set a "48-hour deadline" on Saturday for the reopening of the strait, specifically threatening to target Iranian energy infrastructure.

The Iranian government responded by stating that the vital maritime artery for global oil and gas transport would be "completely closed" immediately if the US administration acts on the ultimatum to attack its power plants.

The tension was further inflamed by President Trump's declaration that a failure to open the strait would result in the US military destroying Iran's "various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!"

In a direct counter-ultimatum, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf posted on X that any strike against the nation's infrastructure would trigger a massive response. Qalibaf warned that if Iran's power plants are targeted, vital facilities across the region, including energy and desalination facilities, would be viewed as legitimate targets and subsequently "irreversibly destroyed."

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R

RELATED STORIES

Hormuz Is Becoming The Central Battlefield
Hormuz Is Becoming The Central Battlefield
'Strait of Hormuz closed to Iran's enemies only'
'Strait of Hormuz closed to Iran's enemies only'
Iran vows to destroy critical energy infra after Trump's deadline
Iran vows to destroy critical energy infra after Trump's deadline
Dialogue, diplomacy key to resolving West Asia: Modi in LS
Dialogue, diplomacy key to resolving West Asia: Modi in LS
Iran Plays Hardball With India's Hormuz Requests
Iran Plays Hardball With India's Hormuz Requests

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

Heavy Snowfall in East Sikkim BRO Keeps Key Tourist Routes Operational1:56

Heavy Snowfall in East Sikkim BRO Keeps Key Tourist...

Trump Spends Another Weekend of War Partying at Mar-a-Lago1:38

Trump Spends Another Weekend of War Partying at Mar-a-Lago

PM Modi on Middle East war, lists key steps taken on oil & gas3:13

PM Modi on Middle East war, lists key steps taken on oil...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO