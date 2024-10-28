News
Michelle Obama Cheers Kamala

Michelle Obama Cheers Kamala

By REDIFF NEWS
October 28, 2024 13:06 IST
With just a week to go for the US presidential election, the Obamas are leaving nothing to chance to ensure that Kamala Harris thumps Donald J Trump at the hustings.

Barack canvassed votes for Kamala in Georgia, one of the battleground states, on Thursday, and on Saturday Michelle came out to Michigan, another battleground state, to hustle votes for Kamala.

Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama attend a campaign event

IMAGE: Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris and former US first lady Michelle Obama at a campaign event at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan, October 26, 2024, here and below. Photograph: Rebecca Cook/Reuters

 

Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama attend a campaign event

Photograph: Rebecca Cook/Reuters

 

 

 

Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama attend a campaign event

Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama attend a campaign event

Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama attend a campaign event

Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama attend a campaign event

Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama attend a campaign event

Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama attend a campaign event

Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama attend a campaign event

Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama attend a campaign event

Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

 Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 

REDIFF NEWS
 
