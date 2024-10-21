News
Home  » News » How Kamala Celebrated Her 60th Birthday

How Kamala Celebrated Her 60th Birthday

By REDIFF NEWS
October 21, 2024 17:03 IST
A couple of days before Union Home Minister Amit A Shah turns 60, the likely next President of the United States too passed that chronological mark.

Kamala Devi Harris celebrated her 60th birthday on the campaign trail with just a couple of weeks left for America's presidential election.

 

IMAGE: Kamala Harris looks on as Stevie Wonder -- winner of 25 Grammy awards -- sings 'Happy Birthday' to her at a Souls to the Polls Sunday service at the Divine Faith Ministries International Church in Jonesboro, Georgia, October 20, 2024. Photograph: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Kamala applauds as Stevie Wonder sings the Redemption Song. Photograph: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Kamala is surprised by campaign staff with birthday decorations on Air Force Two before departing the Hartsfield Jackson international airport in Atlanta, Georgia, en route to Philadelphia, here and below. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/Reuters

 

Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Kamala is back to bashing her Republican opponent at a campaign event in Atlanta. Photograph: Dustin Chambers/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
