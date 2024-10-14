'One of us': A R Rahman dedicates song to 'Kamala ji'

Vice President Kamala Harris' White House bid gets a boost from legendary Indian music composer A R Rahman, who has come out in support of her 'vision for an equitable world', and recording some of his popular songs like 'Jai Ho' to inspire Indian American voters.

IMAGE: Supporters hold placards during a campaign rally held by Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, at East Carolina University, in Greenville, North Carolina, on October 13, 2024. Photograph: Jonathan Drake/Reuters

"It's such an inspiring thing to see one of us going and leading. And it'll be nice to have a first female president with a lot of energy coming from and love support coming from all of us," Rahman told Indiaspora founder M R Rangaswami in the pre-recorded performance by the legendary singer, which was broadcast on Sunday.

"You're excited. We're excited. We can't wait to hear your music from the studio," Rangaswami said before the recording in Los Angeles.

In his remarks at the top of his blockbusting performance, Rahman said, "Kamala Harris's vision for a more equitable world is an inspiration for us all. Her interest in focusing on what unites us instead of what divides us is a message that is very important, not just for the United States, but for the world. As a fellow South Asian Tamil person, I'm deeply proud of her commitment to making the world a better place. I look forward to having the first female president."

Harris, 59, who is of mixed parentage, her mother immigrated to the US from Chennai and her father moved to the country from Jamaica, is contesting against Republican candidate and former president Donald Trump, 78, in the November 5 presidential election.

The song 'Yeru yeru yeru ninjil palmi kundu yeru', Rahman said, was dedicated to all the women of the world, especially to the vice president.

"This song is dedicated to all the women in the world. Especially for Kamala ji, it is for you. And you know what it means. Wishing you the very best," he said.

Among the popular numbers were 'Bin Tere Kya Jina' and 'Jai Ho'.

"With this performance, A R Rahman has added his voice to a chorus of leaders and artists who are standing up for progress and representation in America," said Shekar Narasimhan, chairman of the AAPI Victory Fund, a Political Action Committee (PAC) that focuses on mobilising and empowering Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) voters and supporting AANHPI candidates across the country.

"This is more than just a musical event -- it's a call to action for our communities to engage and vote for the future we want to see," Narasimhan said a day after the broadcast of his pre-recorded performance.

This powerful endorsement by one of the most iconic voices in the South Asian community underscores the vital role of AAPI voters in this election and the growing momentum behind the Harris-Walz ticket, a media statement said.

The 30-minute show features some of Rahman's most beloved songs, interspersed with messages highlighting Harris's historic candidacy and commitment to the AAPI community. The performance was recorded in Los Angeles.

Rangaswami said he has known Harris since she was the district attorney in San Francisco.

"I have seen her grow into Attorney General, then to Senator. I've supported her all the way. I've seen her grow in stature, be a quick learner, take every step forward, and then to be a great vice president...She's fully prepared to be the president of the United States...," Rangaswami said.

Narasimhan said the 400,000-plus Indian American community in the seven battleground states of Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, can be the margin of difference.

"The last election in 2020 was won with only 385,000 votes in these seven states," he said.