Look Who Came To Support Kamala Harris

IMAGE: Former US President Barack Obama at a rally with Democratic presidential nominee US Vice President Kamala Harris in Atlanta, Georgia, October 24, 2024. Photograph: Megan Varner/Reuters

IMAGE: Obama applauds as Kamala waves to the crowd. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

IMAGE: Obama speaks at the rally. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

IMAGE: Bruce Springsteen performs at the rally. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

IMAGE: Democrat supporter Jataun Valentine, 87, from Atlanta, at the rally. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

IMAGE: A supporter holds up hands in a heart shape at the rally. Photograph: Megan Varner/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com