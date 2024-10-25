News
Look Who Came To Support Kamala Harris

Look Who Came To Support Kamala Harris

By REDIFF NEWS
October 25, 2024 13:34 IST
IMAGE: Former US President Barack Obama at a rally with Democratic presidential nominee US Vice President Kamala Harris in Atlanta, Georgia, October 24, 2024. Photograph: Megan Varner/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Obama applauds as Kamala waves to the crowd. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Obama speaks at the rally. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Bruce Springsteen performs at the rally. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Democrat supporter Jataun Valentine, 87, from Atlanta, at the rally. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A supporter holds up hands in a heart shape at the rally. Photograph: Megan Varner/Reuters
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
