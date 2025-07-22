HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
MHA notifies resignation of Dhankhar; Rajya Sabha informed

July 22, 2025 14:15 IST

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday was informed about the Ministry of Home Affairs' notification regarding the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, with immediate effect.

IMAGE: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation surprised the ruling and opposition leaders. Photograph: ANI Photo

Soon after the House met for the Question Hour at 12 noon, Ghanshyam Tiwari, who was in the Chair, informed members about the notification.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs, vide notification dated July 22, 2025, has conveyed the resignation of Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar under Article 67 (A) of the Constitution with immediate effect," Tiwari announced.

 

Vice President of India is ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Dhankhar had sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday evening.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," he said in his letter to the President.

Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022.

Soon after the House met in the morning, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said that further Constitutional process concerning vacancy in the Office of Vice President of India will be communicated as and when received.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
