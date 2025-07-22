HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Harivansh chairs RS proceedings after Dhankhar's resignation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 22, 2025 12:17 IST

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh chaired the proceedings of the morning session on Tuesday, a day after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as Vice President citing medical reasons.

IMAGE: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh chairs the proceedings on Tuesday. Photograph: Sansad TV/Screen grab

Vice President of India is ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Usually Dhankhar used to chair the proceedings at the beginning of the day.

 

Dhankhar had sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday evening.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," he said in his letter to the President.

Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
