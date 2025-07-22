HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Dhankhar got many opportunities: Modi's cryptic post

Dhankhar got many opportunities: Modi's cryptic post

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 22, 2025 12:47 IST

x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has resigned as vice president on health grounds, good health, and said he got many opportunities to serve the country in various capacities.

IMAGE: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

He said on X, "Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health."

In a sudden move, Dhankhar had on Monday evening resigned from his post citing medical reasons.

 

In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar said he was stepping down with immediate effect to "prioritise health care".

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," he said in the letter to the President.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Something very serious' happened: Cong on Dhankhar exit
'Something very serious' happened: Cong on Dhankhar exit
This MP chairs RS proceedings after Dhankhar's resignation
This MP chairs RS proceedings after Dhankhar's resignation
Dhankhar third VP to exit mid-term after Giri, Shekhawat
Dhankhar third VP to exit mid-term after Giri, Shekhawat
VP race heats up post Dhankhar exit; Harivansh in spotlight
VP race heats up post Dhankhar exit; Harivansh in spotlight
Jagdeep Dhankhar: From 'reluctant politician' to Vice President
Jagdeep Dhankhar: From 'reluctant politician' to Vice President

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Of The World's Best Airports

webstory image 2

10 Of The Oldest Indian Medical Schools

webstory image 3

Make Doodhi Tasty! 10 Recipes You'll Love

VIDEOS

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President1:53

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President

Amitabh Bachchan warmly greets fans outside his Mumbai residence2:27

Amitabh Bachchan warmly greets fans outside his Mumbai...

MPs express shock and concern over sudden resignation of VP Dhankhar3:30

MPs express shock and concern over sudden resignation of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD