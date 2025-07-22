HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » After Giri and Shekhawat, Dhankhar third VP to resign mid-term

After Giri and Shekhawat, Dhankhar third VP to resign mid-term

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 22, 2025 01:25 IST

x

Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday became the third vice president to have resigned mid-term.

IMAGE: Jagdeep Dhankhar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Earlier, Vice President V V Giri, who had taken over as the acting president after the death of incumbent Zakir Hussain on May 3, 1969, had resigned from the post.

Giri resigned as the vice president on July 2, 1969 to contest the presidential election as an independent candidate.

 

He also became the first vice president not to complete his term in office.

Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat resigned from the post on July 21, 2007, after being defeated in the presidential election against Congress-led UPA nominee Pratibha Patil.

After Shekhawat's resignation, the vice president's post was vacant for 21 days, before Mohammad Hamid Ansari was elected to the position.

Vice Presidents R Venkataraman, Shankar Dayal Sharma and K R Narayanan too had resigned from their posts, but after their election as the president.

Krishan Kant was the only vice president to die in office. He passed away on July 27, 2002.

In a sudden move, Dhankhar on Monday evening resigned from his post citing medical reasons.

In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar said he was stepping down with immediate effect to "prioritise health care".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Vice President Dhankhar resigns citing medical reasons
Vice President Dhankhar resigns citing medical reasons
Opposition questions Dhankhar's sudden resignation as VP
Opposition questions Dhankhar's sudden resignation as VP
Jagdeep Dhankhar: From 'reluctant politician' to Vice President
Jagdeep Dhankhar: From 'reluctant politician' to Vice President
VP race heats up post Dhankhar exit; Harivansh in spotlight
VP race heats up post Dhankhar exit; Harivansh in spotlight
What Dhankar Said In The Rajya Sabha On Monday
What Dhankar Said In The Rajya Sabha On Monday

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of The Oldest Indian Medical Schools

webstory image 2

Make Doodhi Tasty! 10 Recipes You'll Love

webstory image 3

Galaxy F36 5G Launched: Big Battery, Bold Design

VIDEOS

Manipur's traditional flavours get a modern twist2:51

Manipur's traditional flavours get a modern twist

Why JP Nadda 'lost cool' at the Opposition in Rajya Sabha2:36

Why JP Nadda 'lost cool' at the Opposition in Rajya Sabha

Alia Bhatt steps out in style after friend's birthday celebration in Bandra1:16

Alia Bhatt steps out in style after friend's birthday...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD