Man Arrested In Ahmedabad With Drugs Worth Over Rs 14 Crore

Ahmedabad police made a significant drug bust, arresting a man transporting methamphetamine worth Rs 14.16 crore to Mumbai.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ahmedabad police arrested a man travelling to Mumbai with over 7 kg of methamphetamine.

The seized methamphetamine is estimated to be worth Rs 14.16 crore in the drug market.

The drugs were concealed in biscuit packets.

The arrested man identified a Nigerian national as the handler of the drug operation.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police arrested a man on way to Mumbai and seized more than 7 kg of methamphetamine concealed in biscuit packets in Ahmedabad and valued at Rs 14.16 crore in the drug market, officials said on Tuesday.

Sale and trafficking of methamphetamine, also known as meth, is banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Details Of The Arrest And Drug Seizure

"Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Mohammed Sajid Mohammed Usman Sheikh (48), a resident of Mumbai, from Nana Chiloda Circle in Ahmedabad. He was carrying biscuit packets filled with meth," inspector S A Kotadiya told PTI.

Police laid a trap after learning that a man wearing a black floral T-shirt and a pair of grey trousers would be carrying a narcotic substance in a blue travel bag. They intercepted the man, who was coming from Jaipur en route to Mumbai, and he initially identified himself as a daily-wage labourer and a resident of the financial capital, he said.

Value Of Seized Methamphetamine

On searching, police recovered 7,084 grams of methamphetamine, a banned psychotropic substance, estimated to be worth Rs 14,16,80,000 in the drug market, from Sheikh, according to the Inspector.

Investigation And Further Actions

During initial questioning, the accused revealed he was on his way to deliver the consignment to Mumbai and identified a Nigerian national as the handler behind the operation.

A case has been registered against him at the Naroda Police Station under relevant sections of the NDPS.

Further investigation was underway to determine the source of the contraband and supply network, police said.