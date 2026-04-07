Pakistani Meth Smuggling Attempt Foiled in Gujarat, Two Arrested

A joint operation by Gujarat and Rajasthan ATS resulted in the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of Rs 25 crore worth of methamphetamine, revealing a drug smuggling route originating from Pakistan.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Gujarat and Rajasthan ATS teams intercepted and arrested two individuals in Banaskantha, Gujarat, for possessing 5 kg of methamphetamine.

The seized methamphetamine is estimated to be worth Rs 25 crore in the illicit market.

Preliminary investigations suggest the drugs were smuggled from Pakistan, originating from the Tharparkar area.

The accused received the consignment in Barmer, Rajasthan, and were en route to deliver it to associates.

Digital evidence recovered from the accused's mobile phones is expected to provide further insights into the drug network.

Two persons were arrested for allegedly possessing 5 kg of methamphetamine with an estimated value of Rs 25 crore in the illicit market, suspected to be sourced from Pakistan for smuggling in India, from Banaskantha district in Gujarat, officials said on Tuesday.

The action was conducted by Anti-Terrorist Squads (ATS) of Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shankarram Rameshram and Salman Lalakhan, both residents of Rajasthan, according to an official release by Gujarat ATS.

A joint team of ATS officials of Gujarat and Rajasthan on Monday evening intercepted a suspicious car following a specific tip-off on National Highway No. 68, which connects Jaisalmer in Rajasthan to Banaskantha in Gujarat.

Shankarram and Lalakhan, who were travelling in the car, were found to be in possession of a yellow-coloured bag containing five packets of a substance.

"A preliminary verification confirmed that the seized substance is the prohibited narcotic drug methamphetamine. Approximately 5 kg of methamphetamine, having an estimated value of around Rs 25 crore, was seized," the release said.

The drug was sourced from Pakistan, as per the preliminary investigation, the ATS said.

"Methamphetamine was smuggled across the border from Pakistan by a person named Masaat, a resident of the Tharparkar area in Pakistan, and was dropped in the Barmer district of Rajasthan," the release said.

The accused duo had received the consignment from Barmer and were on their way to deliver it to their associates, it added.

Investigation and Evidence

The ATS recovered important digital evidence, including WhatsApp chats, call records, and videos from the mobile phones of the accused, which could help in obtaining further information about the drug network, police said.

A case was registered at Sadar Barmer police station in Rajasthan under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and further legal proceedings have been initiated, they said.