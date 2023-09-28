Meta Smart Glasses Get More Smarter

Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the next generation Wayfarer style Meta Smart Glasses at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, September 27, 2023.

The smart glasses lets you take a 12 MP photo or record video and audio clip up to 60 seconds and send them to your loved ones via voice command.

One can also listen to music on the go.

The smart glasses are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Gen1 Platform.

The charging case and the smart glasses give about 36 hours usage time.

The glasses are water-resistant with IPX4 certification.

IMAGE: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers a speech at the Meta Connect event as the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses appear on screen. All photographs: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: Attendees listen carefully to Mark, here and below.

IMAGE: The Meta Smart Glasses will cost $299 (about Rs 25,000).

IMAGE: A close-up of the Meta Smart Glasses.

IMAGE: Guests try the Meta Smart Glasses, here and below.

IMAGE: The updated VR (virtual reality) headset.

IMAGE: VR headsets in colour variants.

IMAGE: A guest checks out the VR headset.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com