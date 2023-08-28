News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Jio promises AI to 'everyone, everywhere': Ambani

Jio promises AI to 'everyone, everywhere': Ambani

Source: PTI
August 28, 2023 16:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jio Platforms is keen to lead efforts in developing India-specific AI models and AI-powered solutions across domains, delivering the benefit of this new-age technology to Indian citizens, businesses and government, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Monday promising "AI to everyone, everywhere".

AI

Photograph: Steve Marcus/Reuters

Terming Artificial Intelligence (AI) as the most exciting frontier of growth for Jio, Ambani outlined ambitious plans on this front at the 46th AGM of Reliance Industries.

Ambani pledged the company's commitment to create up to 2,000 MW of AI-ready computing capacity, across both cloud and edge locations, while adopting sustainable practices and greener future.

 

A global AI revolution is reshaping the world and intelligent applications will redefine and revolutionise industries, economies, and even daily life, sooner than expected, the RIL top honcho said.

To stay globally competitive, India must harness AI for innovation, growth, and national prosperity, he asserted.

"Here is my promise to our countrymen.

"Seven years ago, Jio promised broadband connectivity to everyone, everywhere. We have delivered.

"Today Jio promises AI to everyone, everywhere. And we shall deliver," he vowed.

Within the RIL group, talent pool and capabilities are being augmented to swiftly assimilate the latest global innovations in AI, especially the recent advances in generative AI.

"Looking ahead, Jio Platforms wants to lead the effort in developing India-specific AI models and AI-powered solutions across domains, thereby delivering the benefit of AI to Indian citizens, businesses and government alike," he said.

India has the scale, the data, and the talent, Ambani noted.

"But we also need digital infrastructure in India that can handle AI's immense computational demands.

"As this sector expands, we stand committed to create up to 2,000 MW of AI-ready computing capacity, across both cloud and edge locations...

"Over the next five years, we plan to shift most of our energy footprint in connectivity and digital services to green energy, which is not just eco-friendly but also lower cost," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Jio Fin capitalised with Rs 1.2 lakh cr: Mukesh Ambani
Jio Fin capitalised with Rs 1.2 lakh cr: Mukesh Ambani
Isha, Akash, Anant Ambani appointed to Reliance board
Isha, Akash, Anant Ambani appointed to Reliance board
47,000 Luxury Cars To Be Sold This Year!
47,000 Luxury Cars To Be Sold This Year!
Case against fact-checker Mohd Zubair in UP slap case
Case against fact-checker Mohd Zubair in UP slap case
Sensex climbs 110 pts to 64,997; Nifty ends at 19,306
Sensex climbs 110 pts to 64,997; Nifty ends at 19,306
Aus 'keeper Wade replaces injured Maxwell for SA tour
Aus 'keeper Wade replaces injured Maxwell for SA tour
India to launch mission to Sun on Sept 2 at 11:50 hrs
India to launch mission to Sun on Sept 2 at 11:50 hrs

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Inflation will reduce in 3 months'

'Inflation will reduce in 3 months'

Rupee expected to weaken more to touch $83.5

Rupee expected to weaken more to touch $83.5

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances