Check Out Apple's Vision Pro

Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference with the launch of the new Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

IMAGE: The show stopper Vision Pro headset is surrounded by the media, influencers and fans eager to catch its first glimpse.

The headset will be available on sale next year in the US and other countries. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

IMAGE: People take pictures of Apple's Vision Pro headset. Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

IMAGE: A closer look at Apple's Vision Pro headset. Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

IMAGE: A person tries to record a video of the Vision Pro headset.

It's a mixed reality headset -- a combination of AR (Augmented Reality) and VR (Virtual Reality). Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

IMAGE: A vlogger live streams a first hand experience of Apple's Vision Pro headset.

The headset is priced at $3,499 (approximately Rs 290,000). Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

IMAGE: Attendees busy spreading the news about Apple's new gizmo. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

IMAGE: Apple CEO Tim Cook in action. Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

IMAGE: Tim next to an Apple Vision Pro headset. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

IMAGE: Tim holds the new MacBook 15 inch Air laptop.

This MacBook starts at Rs 134,900. Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

IMAGE: Tim charms the media. Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

IMAGE: The new Apple 15 inch Macbook Air displayed at the event. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

IMAGE: Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference was packed as usual by Apple aficionados. Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

