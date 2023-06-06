Check Out Apple's Vision Pro

Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference with the launch of the new Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset.
IMAGE: The show stopper Vision Pro headset is surrounded by the media, influencers and fans eager to catch its first glimpse.
The headset will be available on sale next year in the US and other countries. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
IMAGE: People take pictures of Apple's Vision Pro headset. Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters
IMAGE: A closer look at Apple's Vision Pro headset. Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters
IMAGE: A person tries to record a video of the Vision Pro headset.
It's a mixed reality headset -- a combination of AR (Augmented Reality) and VR (Virtual Reality). Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters
IMAGE: A vlogger live streams a first hand experience of Apple's Vision Pro headset.
The headset is priced at $3,499 (approximately Rs 290,000). Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters
IMAGE: Attendees busy spreading the news about Apple's new gizmo. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
IMAGE: Apple CEO Tim Cook in action. Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters
IMAGE: Tim next to an Apple Vision Pro headset. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
IMAGE: Tim holds the new MacBook 15 inch Air laptop.
This MacBook starts at Rs 134,900. Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters
IMAGE: Tim charms the media. Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters
IMAGE: The new Apple 15 inch Macbook Air displayed at the event. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
IMAGE: Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference was packed as usual by Apple aficionados. Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com