Home  » News » Met our objectives in skirmishes against Pakistan: Muttaqi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute Read
October 14, 2025 00:22 IST

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Monday said Afghanistan achieved its objective in the border skirmish against Pakistan, and stopped the attack at the request of Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

IMAGE: A man sits next to trucks parked at the Torkham border crossing, after Pakistan closed border crossings with Afghanistan, following exchanges of fire between the forces of the two countries, in Torkham, Pakistan, on October 12, 2025. Photograph: Shahid Shinwari/Reuters

Replying to media queries, the visiting minister said Afghanistan retaliated to Pakistani aggression on the border, and objectives were achieved.

"During the operation, our friendly countries, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE, requested that the war should stop, and we agreed," Muttaqi said.

 

There has been no significant incident after that, he added.

"We believe that war is not a solution to any problem. Dialogue and diplomacy are needed to resolve issues. This will be our policy in future as well. We want people in the region to live in peace and prosper, and lead a good life," Muttaqi said.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event organised by industry body Ficci.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
