HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Afghanistan's Taliban govt to send diplomats to India

Afghanistan's Taliban govt to send diplomats to India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 10, 2025 18:59 IST

x

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Friday said Kabul will send diplomats to India as part of step-by-step efforts to improve bilateral relations.

IMAGE: Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi during a press conference, in New Delhi, on Friday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Muttaqi made the significant announcement at a media briefing hours after holding extensive talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

He also assured New Delhi that Afghan soil will not be allowed to carry out any activities that could be detrimental to its interests.

 

Muttaqi said Kabul will soon send its diplomats to India. Till now, the Afghan missions in India have officials who were largely appointed by the previous Ashraf Ghani government.

India has not yet recognised the Taliban set up and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Afghan foreign minister in India, to meet Jaishankar, Doval
Afghan foreign minister in India, to meet Jaishankar, Doval
Jaishankar meets Muttaqi, India upgrades Kabul mission to embassy
Jaishankar meets Muttaqi, India upgrades Kabul mission to embassy
India, Russia, China oppose foreign military in Afghanistan
India, Russia, China oppose foreign military in Afghanistan
'Pakistan May Get More Adventurous Towards India'
'Pakistan May Get More Adventurous Towards India'
'Decisive progress': Modi hails Trump as Hamas agrees to release hostages
'Decisive progress': Modi hails Trump as Hamas agrees to release hostages

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Karwa Chauth Songs

webstory image 2

Usha Khanna's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

10 Karwa Chauth Moments To Watch On OTT

VIDEOS

Fatima Sana Shaikh spotted in casual look at Mumbai airport1:04

Fatima Sana Shaikh spotted in casual look at Mumbai airport

India to upgrade 'technical mission' in Kabul to the status of embassy: Jaishankar0:29

India to upgrade 'technical mission' in Kabul to the...

Giant King Cobra Rescued from Odisha's Kaptiipada Forest1:22

Giant King Cobra Rescued from Odisha's Kaptiipada Forest

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO