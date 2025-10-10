Afghanistan's Taliban govt to send diplomats to India

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Friday said Kabul will send diplomats to India as part of step-by-step efforts to improve bilateral relations.

IMAGE: Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi during a press conference, in New Delhi, on Friday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Muttaqi made the significant announcement at a media briefing hours after holding extensive talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

He also assured New Delhi that Afghan soil will not be allowed to carry out any activities that could be detrimental to its interests.

Muttaqi said Kabul will soon send its diplomats to India. Till now, the Afghan missions in India have officials who were largely appointed by the previous Ashraf Ghani government.

India has not yet recognised the Taliban set up and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul.