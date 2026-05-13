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Odisha Man, With Mental Health Issues, Kills Two

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 13, 2026 15:35 IST

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In a tragic incident, a 28-year-old man with mental health issues allegedly killed two individuals in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about mental health and community safety.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 28-year-old man with mental health issues allegedly killed two people in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.
  • The accused, Mochka Alda, attacked two men on the road near his house in Kulughutu village.
  • The victims, Budheswar Rana and Gopinath Sardar, died on the spot due to severe head injuries.
  • Villagers apprehended and allegedly assaulted the accused, who is now in police custody and receiving treatment.

A 28-year-old mentally challenged man allegedly killed two persons using a sharp weapon in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday, police said.

Details of the Violent Incident

The incident took place in Kulughutu village in the Tiring police station area, they said.

 

According to police, the accused, identified as Mochka Alda (28), suddenly attacked the two men on the road near his house.

The victims, identified as Budheswar Rana (48) and Gopinath Sardar (62), sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot, police said.

Accused in Custody, Investigation Underway

Soon after the incident, villagers overpowered the accused and allegedly assaulted him, causing injuries to both his legs, said Rairangpur SDPO Birendra Kumar Senapati.

On receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody, the officer said.

"The accused has been shifted to Rairangpur hospital under police custody for treatment," Senapati said.

Police conducted the inquest in the presence of family members and local witnesses before sending the bodies for post-mortem examination.

The weapon used in the crime has been seized, and further investigation is underway, officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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