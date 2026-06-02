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Gujarat Jail Staff To Receive Mental Health Training

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 02, 2026 20:34 IST

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A mental health training programme has been launched for jail staff in Gujarat, aiming to improve psychological risk assessment and promote a supportive environment within prisons.

Key Points

  • A week-long mental health training programme, PRAHARI, is underway for jail staff in Ahmedabad.
  • The programme focuses on psychological risk assessment and mental health awareness for prison staff.
  • The initiative aims to improve the identification of behavioural risks and crisis communication within prisons.
  • Training includes strategies for jail staff to manage stress and build mental resilience.
  • The programme emphasises creating a safer and more supportive environment within the jail system.

A week-long mental health training programme for jail staff is being conducted at Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad, officials said on Tuesday.

"Around 40 personnel of the Prisons Department are participating in the initiative- 'Psychological Risk Assessment, Health Awareness and Resilience' (PRAHARI)- for jail and correctional administration staff at Ahmedabad Central Jail from May 29 to June 5," according to an official release.

 

Focus on Mental Health Awareness

The programme, inaugurated by Sabarmati Jail Superintendent of Police Gaurav Agarwal, was jointly organised by the 'Global Correctional Administration Studies (GCAS) operating under the School of Behavioural Sciences and Forensic Investigations' of the Rashtriya Raksha University, Gandhinagar and the Department of Prisons and Correctional Administration, Gujarat.

The sessions will include an intensive training on mental health awareness, psychological risk assessment, crisis communication, identification of behavioural risks and various strategies to stay strong in adverse situations.

Importance of Mental Health Literacy

Addressing the participants, Agarwal emphasised the importance of mental health literacy among jail staff.

He said the early identification of mental health risks is crucial in a sensitive environment such as a prison, underlining the need for collective efforts to create a safer, more humane, and supportive environment within the jail.

Developing Practical Skills for Jail Staff

The organisers said the initiative aims to develop practical skills for jail staff so that they can recognise changes and warning signs in the behaviour of prisoners, take effective action during crises and seek timely professional medical help when needed, as per the release.

It also pays special attention to the mental health of prison staff, including sessions on reducing stress due to workload and building mental resilience.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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