Faridabad: Men Arrested For Blackmail Using Camera Glasses

Faridabad police have arrested two men who allegedly used camera-fitted glasses to blackmail a woman and extort money by threatening to circulate her private photos and videos online.

Key Points Two men arrested in Faridabad for allegedly blackmailing a woman.

The accused used camera-fitted glasses to record objectionable photos and videos.

The woman was threatened with circulation of the material online and extorted.

Police investigation revealed the accused were inspired by a sting operation video.

The accused purchased camera glasses to carry out the crime.

Two men, who allegedly used camera-fitted glasses to blackmail a woman by threatening to circulate her objectionable photos and videos online, and extorted Rs 10,000 from her, have been arrested by Faridabad Police, officials said on Wednesday.

Blackmailers Identified and Arrested

The accused were identified as Prabhat Kumar and Abhishek Rana, residents of Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, they said.

According to police, the two were arrested from Hapur on Tuesday. They were produced before a court on Wednesday and taken on a two-day police remand for further questioning.

Details of the Blackmail and Extortion

Police spokesperson Yashpal said the complainant, a resident of Faridabad, told police that she received a phone call on January 22 from a person who threatened to defame her by circulating her photos and making obscene videos viral on social media.

Out of fear, the woman transferred Rs 10,000 using a QR code sent by the accused, he said. Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered at Cyber Police Station Central in Faridabad.

Investigation and Inspiration Behind the Crime

During investigation, the police tracked down and arrested the duo.

Preliminary questioning revealed that the accused were allegedly inspired by a sting operation video they had watched on Instagram, the police said, adding that they later purchased glasses fitted with cameras and began using them to carry out the crime.

"We are questioning them further," the Faridabad police spokesperson said.