Four Arrested For Duping Woman With England Promise

Four individuals have been arrested in Faridabad for allegedly defrauding a woman of over Rs 2.5 lakh through an elaborate online scam promising a trip to England.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Faridabad police arrested four individuals from Patna for allegedly duping a woman.

The accused allegedly promised to take the victim to England and defrauded her of over Rs 2.5 lakh.

The fraudsters used multiple bank accounts to receive and transfer the stolen money.

The accused were arrested and are currently in police custody for questioning regarding the online fraud.

Faridabad police arrested four persons from Patna for allegedly duping a woman of over Rs 2.5 lakh by promising to take her to England, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, who were allegedly operating three accounts used in cybercrime, were remanded in a five-day police custody by a city court and were being questioned, they said.

Details of the Arrested Individuals

According to the police, all four accused were arrested on Sunday. They were identified as Ankit (25) and Ravikant (25), residents of Munger district in Bihar, Bittu (25), from Jamui district in Bihar, and Akhir Alam (23), a resident of Araria district in Bihar.

How the Fraud Unfolded

A woman from Faridabad, in her complaint to the Cyber Police Station, NIT, stated that in January 2026, she received a call on WhatsApp from an unknown number, +92. The caller pretended to be a friend and gained her trust. He told her that he would come to India and take her to England.

After befriending her, the caller persuaded her to transfer more than Rs 2.5 lakh to various accounts between February and March 2026 under the pretext of exchanging currency and other excuses.

Police Investigation and Findings

Based on this complaint, a case was registered at the Cyber Police Station, NIT, under relevant sections, said police.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that Bittu, Ravikant and Ankit are friends and had access to one of the accounts in which the money was deposited.

After the money was deposited in the account, they withdrew the cash and deposited it in the account specified by the fraudster through the cash deposit machine. Bittu and Ravikant are graduates, and Ankit is a Class 12th pass, they added.

"The fourth accused, Akhir Alam, operated two other bank accounts related to the fraud and also had access to two accounts.

"He is a class 10th pass. We are questioning all four accused," the spokesperson of Faridabad police said.

Cyber fraud cases are on the rise in India, with scammers employing increasingly sophisticated methods to deceive victims. Law enforcement agencies are working to combat these crimes and raise awareness among the public about potential scams. Victims of cyber fraud are encouraged to report incidents to the authorities immediately.