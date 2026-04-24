Delhi Police Nab Fugitive In Gurugram Blackmail Case

Delhi Police have arrested a man wanted for blackmail and extortion in Gurugram, who allegedly threatened to release private videos of a woman unless she paid him.

Photograph: Kind courtesy India in Russia/X

Key Points Rakesh Sharma was arrested for allegedly blackmailing a woman in Gurugram by threatening to release private videos.

The victim initially met Sharma during COVID-19 yoga classes, where he secretly recorded the videos.

Sharma allegedly extorted Rs 3 lakh initially and later demanded an additional Rs 15 lakh from the victim.

Sharma's wife was previously arrested while collecting extortion money, but he managed to escape.

The accused has a prior criminal record, including involvement in a murder case in Sahibabad.

The Delhi Police has arrested a man wanted in an alleged blackmail and extortion case registered in Gurugram, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Rakesh Sharma, had been absconding for weeks after allegedly extorting money from a woman by threatening to circulate objectionable videos of hers, the police said.

Sharma was apprehended on Thursday near the Patiala House Courts Complex, following inputs about his movement in the area, they said.

Details Of The Blackmail And Extortion Scheme

"A case was registered at the Palam Vihar police station in Gurugram on March 21. The complainant had alleged that she had come in contact with Sharma during the COVID-19 period when she joined yoga classes conducted by him," the police officer said.

During this time, Sharma developed close relations with her and allegedly recorded private videos of the woman without her knowledge. He later used the videos to extort Rs 3 lakh from her, assuring that the content would be deleted, the officer added.

However, in March this year, Sharma again contacted the victim and allegedly sent the videos to her husband while demanding an additional Rs 15 lakh.

Arrest And Investigation

"On March 20, the woman approached the Gurugram Police. The next day, Sharma's wife, identified as Nitu Sharma, was caught red-handed while collecting the extortion money, while the main accused managed to flee," the officer said.

Sharma remained on the run and kept changing locations to evade arrest, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a crime branch team laid a trap near Tilak Marg and apprehended him outside the Patiala House Courts Complex, the officer said, adding that the arrest was made after an informer identified him.

The police said that during interrogation, the accused confessed to retaining copies of the videos even after receiving the money and had planned to reuse them later to demand a higher amount due to financial difficulties.

Accused Has A Criminal Past

The police said Sharma has a criminal background and was previously involved in a murder case in Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh. He remained in judicial custody for nearly nine years and was released on bail in 2018, after which he started conducting yoga classes.

The accused has been produced before a court in Delhi, and his custody has been handed over to the investigating officer of the Gurugram case. Further investigation is underway.