Home  » News » Memes mock Kejriwal's 'another birth to win Delhi' claim as BJP beats AAP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 08, 2025 17:29 IST

The tables have turned, and so have the memes. With the Bharatiya Janata Party set to sweep the Aam Aadmi Party out of power in Delhi polls, social media on Saturday exploded with hilarious posts recalling Arvind Kejriwal's bold claim that Narendra Modi will need another birth to win the capital.

IMAGE: BJP supporters celebrate the party's win in the Delhi assembly elections, at party headquarters in New Delhi, February 8, 2025. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party supremo's 2023 remark -- "I want to tell Narendra Modi ji that you will have to take another birth to defeat us in Delhi" -- was meant to be a flex. Instead, it has now become the punchline of the season.

A viral sack race video summed up the situation, showing the BJP predictably sprinting to victory, the Congress wandering off in an entirely different, and the AAP running behind the saffron party.

 

One of the memes doing the rounds shows Rahul Gandhi at a petrol station, asking a customer to check 'zero' -- a not-so-subtle dig at his party's forgettable achievement of drawing a blank in three successive elections in Delhi.

Meanwhile, X has been flooded with takes on why AAP flopped, with many pointing fingers at the 'drama' between Kejriwal and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, with some memes hinting that the latter played a bigger role in AAP's downfall than the actual voters.

Maliwal had a fallout with the AAP chief last year when his personal secretary allegedly misbehaved with her when she went to meet Kejriwal at his house.

In a viral video, AAP candidate Avadh Ojha could be seen in a clip predicting 60-plus seats for AAP, only for a user to add the punchline: "Ye hai Mentos Zindagii."

The creativity didn't stop there, as another video showed a dubbed-over clip of AAP leader Sanjay Singh saying, "Mandir ke andar gaya toh halwa khatam, aur bahar aaya toh chappal gayab", indicating the loss of AAP as well as its prominent faces.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
