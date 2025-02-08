Delhi secretariat sealed after big BJP victory

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 08, 2025 16:18 IST

Delhi Secretariat, the seat of the city government, was sealed to ensure the safety of official files, documents and computers, with assembly poll results showing a regime change on Saturday, officials said.

IMAGE: Outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi at the Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi . Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

On the instruction of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, the General Administration Department (GAD) of Delhi government has issued an order directing all the departments, agencies, and camp offices of the council of ministers not to remove any records or files without the prior permission from the department.

As per the latest trends, the BJP is all set to stage a comeback in Delhi after more than 26 years, sweeping the AAP away from the national capital in another big win to extend its saffron footprint in the country.

 

The GAD order issued to various department heads and in-charges said that no files, documents, computer hardware etc. can be taken outside the Delhi Secretariat complex without the department's prior permission.

"It is therefore directed that necessary instructions may be issued to the branch in-charges under the departments and offices situated in Delhi Secretariat to ensure the safety of records, files, documents, electronic files etc. under their sections and branches," the order said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
