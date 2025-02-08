HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'AAP drowned due to liquor policy'

'AAP drowned due to liquor policy'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 08, 2025 13:08 IST

x

As the Bharatiya Janata Party is poised to form a government in Delhi, activist Anna Hazare on Saturday said the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party "drowned" due to the liquor policy and its focus on money, failing to understand its duty to serve people selflessly.

IMAGE: Activist Anna Hazare. Photograph: ANI on X

The BJP is poised to form a government in Delhi after more than 26 years, with the latest Election Commission trends showing the saffron party ahead in 47 of the 70 assembly seats and AAP in 23.

"With the liquor policy issue came the money and they drowned in it. The (AAP's) image was tarnished. People saw he (Arvind Kejriwal) talks about clean character and then about liquor," Hazare, who led the anti-corruption movement in 2011, told reporters.

 

The Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was founded in 2012 following the anti-corruption movement.

"AAP lost as it failed to understand the need to serve people selflessly and took the wrong path. Money took the front seat which dented AAP's image, leading to its defeat," Hazare said.

Kejriwal is known to be Hazare's protege but the two parted ways after the former formed the AAP in 2012.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22, and undue favours extended to licence holders.

The Delhi government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021, but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Ghar wapsi' for BJP in Delhi, big jolt for AAP
'Ghar wapsi' for BJP in Delhi, big jolt for AAP
And The BJP Names For Delhi CM Are...
And The BJP Names For Delhi CM Are...
With dhol and dance, BJP celebrates Delhi win
With dhol and dance, BJP celebrates Delhi win
'Aur lado aapas mein': Omar Abdullah jabs AAP, Cong
'Aur lado aapas mein': Omar Abdullah jabs AAP, Cong
Battle for Delhi: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for Delhi: LEADS/RESULTS

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Tasty Train Station Snacks To Try In India

webstory image 2

8 Foods To Burn Calories Faster

webstory image 3

Keema With Fried Egg: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Amid rift rumours, Parineeti, Raghav attend Priyanka's brother's wedding0:43

Amid rift rumours, Parineeti, Raghav attend Priyanka's...

Fresh snowfall turns Bhaderwah into a snowy paradise1:14

Fresh snowfall turns Bhaderwah into a snowy paradise

Priyanka-Nick attend Siddharth Chopra's wedding ceremony in Mumbai 3:02

Priyanka-Nick attend Siddharth Chopra's wedding ceremony...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD