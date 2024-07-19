News
Melania Trump's Dramatic Appearance At RNC

Melania Trump's Dramatic Appearance At RNC

By REDIFF NEWS
July 19, 2024 10:34 IST
Melania Trump made a dramatic appearance on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

Melania watchers did not expect her to attend the RNC, and her appearance just before her husband accepted the Republic nomination for the November 5 presidential election was a surprise.

The former first lady has stayed away from the Trump presidential campaign and did not speak at the 2024 RNC. Melania addressed the 2016 and 2020 Republican conventions where her husband was nominated previously.

Also present at the RNC on Thursday were Donald J Trump's elder daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, who, like Melania, have been absent from Trump's 2024 campaign to be president.

'The display of family harmony underscored an effort by the Republican party this week,' Reuters noted, 'to portray its nominee as a caring family man and selfless public servant who has been unfairly maligned by Democratic opponents who warn he could become a dictator if re-elected.'

 

IMAGE: Melania Trump arrives on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 18, 2024. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Melania Trump with Usha Chilukuri Vance, her husband and vice presidential nominee J D Vance and Donald Trump Jr. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Like Melania Trump, Usha Chilukuri Vance was also dressed in red, the dominant colour of the Republican party. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

IMAGE: J D Vance and Usha Chilukuri Vance applaud Melania Trump. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
