News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Meghalaya: BJP wants both its MLAs in Conrad Sangma's new cabinet

Meghalaya: BJP wants both its MLAs in Conrad Sangma's new cabinet

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 05, 2023 16:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bharatiya Janata Party's Meghalaya unit has asked Conrad Sangma to induct two of its MLAs in the new state cabinet, said state party chief Ernest Mawrie on Sunday.

IMAGE: Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and National People's Party chief Conrad K Sangma (left) at NPP legislator, Timothy D Shira's swearing-in ceremony as protem Speaker of Meghalaya assembly, at Raj Bhavan, in Shillong, March 4, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

After the results of the polls were announced, the Bhartiya Janata party extended its support to National People's Party to form the government.

 

Conrad Sangma will take the oath of office as the chief minister of Meghalaya for a consecutive second term on March 7.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Raj Bhawan in Shillong where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present.

Ernest Mawrie told ANI that the BJP won two seats in this election and following the directive of the BJP president, the party extend its support to National People's Party to form the government.

"We request Conrad Sangma to induct both our MLAs in the cabinet. Because both MLAs Alexander Laloo Hek and Sanbor Shullai are experienced MLAs. We hope that both MLAs of our party will induct into the cabinet," said Ernest Mawrie.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would attend the swearing-in-ceremony on March 7 to be held at Raj Bhawan.

"PM Modi will arrive at Shillong around 11 am on March 7. For the first time, the Prime Minister will attend the swearing-in-ceremony in Meghalaya. After attending the swearing-in ceremony in Shillong, the prime minister will go to Nagaland," further added Ernest Mawrie.

The Meghalaya state BJP chief also said that the next government will become a stable government with a sufficient number of MLAs.

National People's Party emerged as the single-largest party in Meghalaya, securing 26 seats in the 60-seat assembly elections held in the state with no party crossing the halfway mark in 60-member assembly.

The NPP is set to form an alliance with the BJP to form a coalition government as BJP won two seats in the polls.

On March 2, 2023, the votes were counted and the results were announced.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
1 dead, many injured in Meghalaya post-poll violence
1 dead, many injured in Meghalaya post-poll violence
Sangma's NPP to retain Meghalaya with BJP support
Sangma's NPP to retain Meghalaya with BJP support
All options open, says Meghalaya CM after exit polls
All options open, says Meghalaya CM after exit polls
American Airlines flyer booked for peeing on passenger
American Airlines flyer booked for peeing on passenger
Drugs money returns to Pak for J-K terror acts: DGP
Drugs money returns to Pak for J-K terror acts: DGP
India dangerously close to Hindu rate of growth: Rajan
India dangerously close to Hindu rate of growth: Rajan
Teary-eyed Sania brings an ends it where it all began
Teary-eyed Sania brings an ends it where it all began
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland polls: THE VERDICT

Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland polls: THE VERDICT

As Sangma stakes claim, 6 parties plan to form govt

As Sangma stakes claim, 6 parties plan to form govt

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances