News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » All options open, says Meghalaya CM after exit polls

All options open, says Meghalaya CM after exit polls

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 28, 2023 10:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is likely to form a post-poll alliance, indicated exit polls conducted by a number of media houses.

IMAGE: Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) candidate from South Tura constituency Conrad K Sangma shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for the assembly elections, at a polling booth in Tura, West Garo Hills on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The exit polls further pointed out that the northeastern state would have a hung house, with Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) emerging as the single-largest party.

Following this, Conrad Sangma said that he would keep all options to form a stable government.

 

"We will keep all our options open to form a stable government. We are happy to see the trend is in line as we expected to get more seats than we received last time," said Sangma.

To form a stable government, Sangma said, decision would taken considering the best interest of the state.

"When it comes to forming a stable government as and when the situation arrives we will move forward considering the best interest of the state," he said.

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance would retain power in Nagaland, while the BJP has a clear edge over its rivals in Tripura, exit polls predicted as they forecast a close race in Meghalaya.

For the 60-member Nagaland assembly, India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted that the NDPP-BJP alliance would get 38 to 48 seats.

It said the Congress is likely to win 1-2 seats, the Naga People's Front may win 3-8 seats and other parties could get 5-15 seats.

According to Zee-Matriz exit poll, the NDPP-BJP alliance could get 35-43 seats.

ETG-Times Now poll gave 27-33 seats to the NDPP, 12-16 seats to the BJP and 4-8 seats to the NPF.

In the 60-member Meghalaya assembly, Zee-Matrize exit poll predicted the NPP will get 21-26 seats, the Trinamool Congress 8-13 seats, the BJP 6-11 seats and the Congress 3-6 seats.

India Today-Axis My India exit poll for the state predicted the NPP getting 18-24 seats, Congress (6-12), the BJP (4-8), the United Democratic Party (8-12 seats) and the TMC (5-9) seats.

Times Now ETG exit poll predicted that the NPP will get 18-26 seats, the TMC 8-14 seats, the UDP 8-14 seats and the BJP 3-6 seats.

The counting of votes in all three states will take place on March 2.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
Who Will Win 2023 North East Polls?
Who Will Win 2023 North East Polls?
Meghalaya, Nagaland vote in multi-cornered contest
Meghalaya, Nagaland vote in multi-cornered contest
Over 70% voter turnout in 3 state assembly bypolls
Over 70% voter turnout in 3 state assembly bypolls
BSE, NSE trade higher on the back of IT counters
BSE, NSE trade higher on the back of IT counters
Negligence Of Cybersecurity May Spoil The Party
Negligence Of Cybersecurity May Spoil The Party
'No need to raise capital for Citi deal'
'No need to raise capital for Citi deal'
Are markets being 'blind' to inflation risks?
Are markets being 'blind' to inflation risks?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Nagaland sees 84% voting, 75% turnout in Meghalaya

Nagaland sees 84% voting, 75% turnout in Meghalaya

How Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura voted since 1993

How Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura voted since 1993

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances